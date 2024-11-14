BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

BOE stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

