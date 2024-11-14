Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 15,010 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $161,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,020.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of EMO stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

