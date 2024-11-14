Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE FIX opened at $446.28 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.83 and a 52 week high of $474.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,415. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

