Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 56 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $476.92 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

