2,277 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 796.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $127.49 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

