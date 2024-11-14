Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 7,749 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JANT stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.71. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Profile
