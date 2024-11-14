Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.22 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

