Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,579 shares of company stock valued at $40,386,541 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

