Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.37% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GVLU opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Profile

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

