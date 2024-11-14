Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

