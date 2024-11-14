Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 204 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

