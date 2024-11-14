Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Down 37.2 %

ZETA stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.