Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

