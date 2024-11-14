Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $50,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.