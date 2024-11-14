Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 589,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

