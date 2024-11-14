Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 354 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

