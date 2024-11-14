Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,887 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $109.32 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

