Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

