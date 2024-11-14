Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

