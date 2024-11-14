633 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 465,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.39 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

