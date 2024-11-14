Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $3,012,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 15.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2,257.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 99.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $537.20 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.