Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $591,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

