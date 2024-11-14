Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,975 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BancFirst worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,297,650.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,485,172.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,107 shares of company stock worth $14,874,349. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

