Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,139 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

