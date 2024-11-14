Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 426 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

