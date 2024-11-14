Versor Investments LP Takes $516,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

