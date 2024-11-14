Versor Investments LP Invests $514,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $267,997.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Wallace sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $508,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,387.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,366. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

