Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 3,242 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIXFree Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.56% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 259,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

