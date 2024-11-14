Versor Investments LP Makes New $518,000 Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CTS by 55.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in CTS by 5.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CTS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. CTS Co. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.