32,300 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $73,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,312.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $370,164.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,066.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $73,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,289 shares of company stock worth $3,967,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

