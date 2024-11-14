Versor Investments LP Has $557,000 Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.