Versor Investments LP Sells 1,847 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $601.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $523.64 and a one year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $866.42 and a 200 day moving average of $828.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

