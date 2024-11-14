Versor Investments LP Purchases 8,142 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.