Versor Investments LP Makes New $641,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.2 %

CWK opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.