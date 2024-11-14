Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.05.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %
TTWO stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
