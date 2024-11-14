Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $392,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,398,000 after buying an additional 3,495,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $158,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

