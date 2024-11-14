Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 240.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

CLBT opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

