Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $33,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Post by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

