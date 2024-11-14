Versor Investments LP Makes New $695,000 Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

