Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 253.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average is $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.67 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

