Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 17,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

