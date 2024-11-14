Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,809 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 139,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period.
SPB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.
NYSE:SPB opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
