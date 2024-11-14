Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $94.71 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

