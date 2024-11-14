Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,248 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11,345.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after acquiring an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.