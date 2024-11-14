Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stake Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,798,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,438,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380,078 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,887.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,340,784.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,509 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

