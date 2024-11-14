Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 209.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $209,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,894.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $519,048. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

