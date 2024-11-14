Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $414.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.21. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $421.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

