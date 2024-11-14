Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 473,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after buying an additional 327,819 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

