Versor Investments LP Invests $699,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.4 %

COKE opened at $1,230.73 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $681.98 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

