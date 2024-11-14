Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.10. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

